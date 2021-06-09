The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a homeowner about a grill exploding on the 41000 block of County Highway 1 in rural Ottertail on Friday at 5:29 p.m..
The homeowner reported that a propane grill had exploded on the side of the house and was burning. Responding firefighters were able to extinguish the fire to the home and a fence. However, the home suffered significant fire and water damage. As well, the homeowner, from Carter Lake, Iowa, showed signs of smoke inhalation and had to be medically evaluated. Their condition is unknown at this time.
In addition to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Ottertail and Perham fire departments responded to the blaze.
