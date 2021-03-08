The owner of a vacant property on 165th Avenue reported a burglary Thursday to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The owner reported a forced entry into the home. The Otter Tail County deputy taking the report was told the property had been burglarized some time between mid-December 2020 and March 1. Among items missing were a 20-volt Dewalt drill, a Porter cable impact drill, a Yamaha drum set, die-cast car collections and a Polaris snowmobile helmet.
