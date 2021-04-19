The property manager for an apartment complex located in the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls Police on Wednesday about possible intentional damage to property by a tenant that may have caused flooding in the apartment building.
An officer who viewed the bathtub was unable to determine if it was plugged on purpose. The officer advised the property manager that it was a landlord/tenant issue and to continue to work with their attorney.
