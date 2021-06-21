A representative from the Otter Tail County Assessor’s Office did not have a routine day at work on Thursday after finding themselves blocked into a driveway by a property owner. The employee contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2:56 p.m. when they realized that the property owner had blocked them in the driveway and wouldn’t let them leave.
Upon arrival by a sheriff’s deputy, the property owner said he woke up to see a vehicle in his yard that he did not recognize. He said that he blocked the driveway so the vehicle could not leave and then spoke with the employee who said they were with the assessor’s office. At that point the property owner moved their vehicle so the employee could drive away. The homeowner told the deputy they were apologetic for the incident, and said they had not noticed the county logo on the vehicle.
