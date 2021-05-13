A property owner on Long Lake Road, near the northeast shore of Ottertail Lake contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday, after finding a bullet hole in the wall of their cabin.
A responding deputy noted in the call that a slug had penetrated and entered a storage room in the cabin. The property owner stated that they believed the incident had occurred on April 10. Upon investigation, it was determined that another person had been target shooting near their vacation property and stray shots struck at least two cabins. The property owner who called in the original incident told the sheriff’s office that they did not want to pursue charges.
