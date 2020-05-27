A caller informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning of the theft of three items from a cemetery on County Highway 39.
The thefts involved two hanging flower baskets and a decorative gazing ball. Each item had a value of $50.
Additional items were later reported stolen - three hanging arrangements, a metal butterfly and a bird feeder. The deputy investigating the crime noted that whoever was responsible appeared to have made several trips.
