The theft of an aeration/sump pump was reported Friday afternoon from a property on Wildwood Drive.
The complainants told an Otter Tail County deputy that 100 feet of PVC pipe and a large sump pump in a cage, valued at $500, was missing from the spot they had left it in the lake.
The last time the missing property was seen was Oct. 25, 2019.
