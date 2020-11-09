A woman who had been quarantined reported a vehicle theft Wednesday in Ottertail.

The complainant alleged a vehicle belonging to her had been sold.

The deputy assigned to the call found the complainant had made an agreement with another party to clean up her yard for the sum of $1,000. The person doing the work said he had not received the payment so he had kept the car. After speaking with the deputy it was agreed the car would be turned over to the parents of the complainant in New York Mills.

