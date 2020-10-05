Residents of North Buse Street contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday after their teenage son ran away following news of a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
The child is reported to be a repeat runaway.
Residents of North Buse Street contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday after their teenage son ran away following news of a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
The child is reported to be a repeat runaway.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.