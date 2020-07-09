Holiday gas station in Fergus Falls is out $90.02 after a customer attempted to pay for gas with questionable checks Friday, June 3.
According to the report, the attendant noticed that the checks were questionable and after being used by the customer were left at the gas station.
Holiday sent surveillance footage to the Fergus Falls Police Department.
