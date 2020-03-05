Anthony Dale Randklev returned to the Otter Tail County Jail Wednesday after a review before Judge Barbara Hanson at the Otter Tail County Courthouse.

According to county attorney, Michelle Eldien, Randklev is presently in a rehabilitation program. He was previously enrolled in the St. Peter Forensic Mental Health Program.

The 41-year-old Randklev is charged with eight felony counts in connection with criminal activity carried out on July 22, 2018. 

Randklev’s transfer to the Otter Tail County Jail was ordered on March 2 by Hanson for the purpose of conducting the review. Randklev has been represented by local attorney Schan Sorkness and by assistant state public defender, Steve Bergeson.

Eldien indicated Thursday morning that for the present time court proceedings against Randklev are in a state of limbo.

