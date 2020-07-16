A real estate agent contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after an unknown party scammed her out of rent money via a Craigslist ad for property she was selling.
Two deputies were detailed to gather information. The complainant said the property had been falsely posted “for rent” by the scammer.
