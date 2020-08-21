A real estate broker concerned about a scam contacted both the Henning Police Department and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
A customer’s account had been hacked and the customer was aware of the hacking. The complainant was seeking information about how to go about prosecuting the scammers who were in Nigeria.
He was advised to seek help from the FBI tip line but declined to do so.
