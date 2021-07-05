An anonymous complainant reached out to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 29 about an ongoing issue with a side-by-side Can Am Razer brand ATV driving around near the intersection of 280th Street and County Highway 67 at high rates of speed. 

The complainant also said that they had almost collided with the vehicle at least twice in the last several days. A deputy responding to the complaint contacted the owner of the ATV and advised them that they could be issued a citation if their conduct continued.

Load comments