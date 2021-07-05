An anonymous complainant reached out to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 29 about an ongoing issue with a side-by-side Can Am Razer brand ATV driving around near the intersection of 280th Street and County Highway 67 at high rates of speed.
The complainant also said that they had almost collided with the vehicle at least twice in the last several days. A deputy responding to the complaint contacted the owner of the ATV and advised them that they could be issued a citation if their conduct continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.