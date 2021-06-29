Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a recycling bin that was smoldering on the 200 block of West Washington Avenue on Friday at approximately 2:07 a.m. 

Police say officers arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the growing inferno before it was able to become uncontrollable. Police say the damage to the recycling bin was documented with photographs. 

In a later call to police, a representative of the business at the reported address of the fire, stated to police that it appeared that someone had tried to set their outside recycling bin on fire.

