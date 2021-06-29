Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a recycling bin that was smoldering on the 200 block of West Washington Avenue on Friday at approximately 2:07 a.m.
Police say officers arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the growing inferno before it was able to become uncontrollable. Police say the damage to the recycling bin was documented with photographs.
In a later call to police, a representative of the business at the reported address of the fire, stated to police that it appeared that someone had tried to set their outside recycling bin on fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.