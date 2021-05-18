A resident living roughly 2 miles southwest of Underwood reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that they had their registration tab stolen off of their vehicle.
The person said they received a call from Todd County that they had recovered the tab. The person told a deputy that they had noticed the tab missing on Saturday May 15. The missing tab was apparently found on a vehicle located in Long Prairie. No other details are known at the time.
