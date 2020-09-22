The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office advised a caller about an eviction notice Friday after the complainant stated a family member was squatting at another family member’s property.
According to the report, the caller said the relative had been squatting/living at another relative’s property since May. The deputy advised the caller how to apply for an eviction notice.
