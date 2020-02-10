A resident of the 32000 block of Partridge Drive notified the sheriff’s office of the theft of a Remington 877 shotgun Friday afternoon.

A deputy looking into the matter found the landlord was holding the tactical shotgun because a previous renter owed his roommate money for an electrical bill. 

The landlord turned the shotgun over to the deputy and it was returned to its owner. Both sides were advised on the civil court process over other issues stemming from the previous rental agreement.

