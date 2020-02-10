A resident of the 32000 block of Partridge Drive notified the sheriff’s office of the theft of a Remington 877 shotgun Friday afternoon.
A deputy looking into the matter found the landlord was holding the tactical shotgun because a previous renter owed his roommate money for an electrical bill.
The landlord turned the shotgun over to the deputy and it was returned to its owner. Both sides were advised on the civil court process over other issues stemming from the previous rental agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.