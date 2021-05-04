An employee of a hardware store in Dunvilla contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday about a customer who had rented a tool for a one-day rental and never returned it. 

A Force “T” blue and black colored insulation blower was rented to the person and has not been returned for a week. When staff attempted to reach out to the phone number the customer gave it was apparently a bad number and they had been unable to reach them in any way. The deputy viewed surveillance video, a copy of the contract and a picture of the unit was added to the report. 

The sheriff’s office says pending a communication from the customer or another remedy that if the tool was not returned by May 2, the unit would be entered as stolen.

Load comments