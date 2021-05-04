An employee of a hardware store in Dunvilla contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday about a customer who had rented a tool for a one-day rental and never returned it.
A Force “T” blue and black colored insulation blower was rented to the person and has not been returned for a week. When staff attempted to reach out to the phone number the customer gave it was apparently a bad number and they had been unable to reach them in any way. The deputy viewed surveillance video, a copy of the contract and a picture of the unit was added to the report.
The sheriff’s office says pending a communication from the customer or another remedy that if the tool was not returned by May 2, the unit would be entered as stolen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.