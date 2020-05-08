A Blue Cross-Blue Shield representative alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to a potentially dangerous situation Thursday.

The complainant was on the phone with a man and heard smashing in the background. The man was screaming profanities and trying to “deescalate someone in the house.”

The complaint asked deputies to check the residence and speak with the people living there. Both said there had been no argument.

 

 

