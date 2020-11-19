The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report of an assault Wednesday on West Lincoln Avenue.
The complainant said a male had showed up and had tried to take his vehicle. The man had identified himself as an employee of a repossession company. The complainant alleged the man assaulted him.
An officer found that the complainant had approached the man not knowing he was with the repo company. His aggressive behavior had led to the employee striking him. The repo employee left prior to the arrival of the police. The complainant said he did not wish to press charges.
