Fergus Falls police responded to a local apartment complex on Tuesday, June 22 about a report of a tenant in an apartment above theirs, who was throwing fireworks out of a window, when the complainant was outside.
When officers arrived at the scene, they identified the tenant, who they stated had begun calling 911 several times for nonemergency reasons, and refused to open the door or respond to phone calls or texts from law enforcement. Police said a citation would be issued to the person for misuse of 911 and disorderly conduct.
