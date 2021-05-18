Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a small child and a dog observed on the roof of a home on Sunday on East Vasa Avenue.
When an officer arrived on scene, they did observe the child on the roof, who did go inside at that point. In speaking with the parents, they revealed that they had recently taken a screen off. They also stated that they had no idea what was going on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.