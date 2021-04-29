A resident south of Bluffton contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about a neighbor kicking their dog. A family member reported that a juvenile who went to retrieve the family dog from a neighbor’s property witnessed the neighbor kick the dog. However, according to the call, the juvenile was unsure if the kick was a real kick or a sweep. The complainant told the sheriff’s office they were going to try to talk to the neighbor to sort it out and that they’d call law enforcement back if needed.
