The Fergus Falls Police Department took a report of an ongoing issue with a barking dog on the 200 block of East Cavour Avenue on Monday.
When an officer responded, they observed no noise or barking and spoke with the resident of the apartment complex who was reported to own the barking dog. They stated they didn’t even own a dog. Police say there was no complaint to follow up with and deemed it unfounded.
