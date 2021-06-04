A resident of an apartment complex on West Cedar Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Tuesday of a man walking around making the complainant uneasy.
Police say at 1 a.m. the complainant’s dog was barking. When they took the dog outside they noticed a man walking away from their apartment building and that their apartment door — which always remains in a locked position — was unlocked. When an officer responded, they determined it was unknown if entry was made into the apartment or if the person was scared off by the dog. The resident did not have a description of the possible male party walking away.
The officer told the resident police would give extra patrol to the area, and also advised the resident to work with management, possibly obtaining new locks, and to call immediately if anything suspicious is noticed. Police added that nothing was missing or out of place in the apartment and that there were no signs of attempted or forced entry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.