The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a report of vandalism at KBRF-AM Thursday.
The caller reported that a glass door had been broken. When law enforcement arrived, they found the main door broken, but the interior door secured. After calls were made, a staff made at the radio station explained that landscapers had broken the door on accident.
