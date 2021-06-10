The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday from someone who was notified by an identity theft protection service through the military, that their phone number had been used several times over the last few months by other people.
The complainant was unsure what their number was used for. The sheriff’s office advised the person to continue to monitor their financial accounts. At this point, the complainant was not out any money in the possible scam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.