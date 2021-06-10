The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday from someone who was notified by an identity theft protection service through the military, that their phone number had been used several times over the last few months by other people. 

The complainant was unsure what their number was used for. The sheriff’s office advised the person to continue to monitor their financial accounts. At this point, the complainant was not out any money in the possible scam.

