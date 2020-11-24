A Fergus Falls resident called the police department Friday to report he may have heard an automatic rifle or “bump stock.”
The former military man said he was pretty sure of what he had heard.
The caller added that he had heard reports from several waterfowl hunting groups.
The gun add-ons have been officially illegal in the United States since March 2019.
