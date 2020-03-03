An Otter Tail County resident contacted the sheriff’s office to complain about speeding on a road near her home. The caller had confronted a driver at her child’s bus stop and had gotten into an argument with them.

The resident wanted more signage and extra patrol between County Highway 1 and County Highway 111.

The complainant was assured there would be extra patrolling carried out. She was advised to contact her township board regarding extra signage.

