In a call to Fergus Falls police on Thursday, a resident who had a leak requested police shut off their water because they stated that they couldn’t find a plumber. Police say the same complainant called 911 for the same request previously. The resident was directed to contact a plumber, however, the caller stated to an officer that the plumber they contacted had told them to contact the city. The officer eventually assisted the resident in locating the water shutoff valve in their basement. The water going to the hot water heater was also turned off and the leaking stopped.
Resident asks police to shut water off
James Allen
