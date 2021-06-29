An employee of a residential care facility who had locked themselves in an office, contacted Fergus Falls police about a resident who had become verbally abusive on Thursday.
When an officer arrived, they observed that the resident appeared to be impaired, and was repeatedly bothering medical staff to fix their television. The person was escorted to their room, but insulted the staff. Eventually, the person left their room again against advice from police, and stated they were “going to buy beer, to cause issues.”
