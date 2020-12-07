A resident of Mt. Faith Avenue left a voicemail for the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday, Dec. 2 expressing concern about a parking complaint.
The officer who returned the call was asked about possible retaliation from a neighbor who they had spoken to about parking the wrong way. They felt the neighbor had been rude.
The officer noted no parking issues Thursday morning.
