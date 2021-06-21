A resident on Highway 1 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 14 over an incident with a neighbor.
The resident reported believing the neighbor left a magazine article in their mailbox and said they had acted irrationally in the past.
A deputy spoke with the neighbor about the complaint. The report states the neighbor became agitated with the deputy and claimed the complainant’s lawn maintenance was damaging the environment and affecting butterfly habitat. The neighbor was advised of the complaint and asked to cease attempts to speak with the complainant about concerns they have. The complainant was advised how to request a restraining order if they felt it was needed.
