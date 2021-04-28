A resident living northwest of Vergas near Hook Lake reported receiving a letter in the mail on Monday from something called Impact Relief and believed it was fraudulent and contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The resident showed the responding deputy the letter they received, which stated that the person would be getting a direct deposit from the Internal Revenue Service for impact relief. The complainant did not receive any money and has already received all economic impact payments. The sheriff’s deputy took photos of the letter.

