A resident in the 1400 block of South Mill Street reported to Fergus Falls police on Friday that they received a delivery of groceries from a store that they did not order. The resident also told police that they had reached out to the store, and they did not know who delivered it or where it belonged. Police say the resident had $44 of groceries, and at the time of the complaint had made multiple attempts to find the owner of the items but was unsuccessful. An officer advised the resident of other options.

Load comments