A Circle Lane resident who received a fraudulent bill in the mail was advised by her lawyer to report it to law enforcement.
The woman contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday and told an officer about the bill. She had recently had her property surveyed. After paying the contractors she had received an additional notice with a $95 service fee attached. She had decided not to send the money and wanted the bill documented as a scam.
