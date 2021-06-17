The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of bullet holes discovered in a home northwest of Perham on Monday. 

A deputy met with the resident who noticed three bullet holes on the side of their home, and stated they didn’t notice them until Monday. The resident also said they hadn’t heard any gunshots recently. Upon further investigation, four bullet holes were found along with two bullets that were recovered from inside the home and taken into evidence. The sheriff’s office said the home is still owned by the builder. The resident said they had already notified the builder and the realtor prior to law enforcement arrival. A deputy spoke to the neighbors regarding the incident. All stated that they weren’t shooting and didn’t hear any gunshots. 

