The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of bullet holes discovered in a home northwest of Perham on Monday.
A deputy met with the resident who noticed three bullet holes on the side of their home, and stated they didn’t notice them until Monday. The resident also said they hadn’t heard any gunshots recently. Upon further investigation, four bullet holes were found along with two bullets that were recovered from inside the home and taken into evidence. The sheriff’s office said the home is still owned by the builder. The resident said they had already notified the builder and the realtor prior to law enforcement arrival. A deputy spoke to the neighbors regarding the incident. All stated that they weren’t shooting and didn’t hear any gunshots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.