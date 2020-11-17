A resident of Seventh Avenue reported a break-in Friday.
The resident said the residence had occurred between 5 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.
The officer answering the call was told the missing property belonged to a former live-in guest who had been informed he could no longer reside with her.
The locks were changed but the former guest had gained entry through an unlocked window.
The resident reported no damage and no property missing other than what belonged to the former guest.
