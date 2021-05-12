A resident on County Highway 1 reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, May 7, that their neighbor’s dogs are always loose and tried to kill their chickens. 

The complainant states that they have talked with the neighbor but have not made any progress getting the situation resolved. The resident told a deputy that a total of four dogs were on their property about to get into a chicken coop. They stated they have pictures of the incident. The complainant told the deputy the dogs were scared out of the area but that it is an ongoing problem. 

The owner of the dogs told the deputy they will take better measures to keep the dogs on their property. The deputy warned the ownera citations could be issued if the activity continued.

