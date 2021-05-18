The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted on Saturday about a teenage male wearing an orange shirt, pushing a baby stroller who had stopped in front of the complainant’s home located on Lake Street, pulled a gun out of his pocket, then cocked it and put it back in his pocket.
When officers responded to the area, they were able to locate the residence where the male last went into and made contact with a family member there who told them that it was probably his 14-year-old son. In speaking with the boy, it was stated the the gun was actually an airsoft gun. The boy was advised of the consequences of his behavior and his family also agreed to speak with him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.