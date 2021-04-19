A resident living on Seventh Avenue contacted Fergus Falls Police on Thursday about their vehicle being vandalized overnight.
Police say the complainant discovered a small dent and paint scratch under the passenger side mirror which appeared to be consistent with what was actually a slow-speed motor vehicle accident and not vandalism. The location or time frame of the damage occurring was unclear. Police say the vehicle is driven on a daily basis and is parked on the street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.