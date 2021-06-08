A resident in the 700 block of Junius Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Tuesday, June 1, that a gold Ford Ranger with a male in their 50s, and shirtless with a hat, long hair and a goatee was hanging out watching their home on and off over the last month, and it was an ongoing issue. 

When an officer responded, the resident added that the driver of the vehicle was reportedly watching their residence at least once every week. They also said that the driver is unknown to the area. The resident requested extra patrol and stated they would call back if the driver returns again.

