Fergus Falls police took a report from a person visiting a relative on East Summit Avenue on Monday about an aggressive dog.
The complainant reported that they were attacked by a neighbor’s dog, and they were concerned that the same thing could happen to their relative, who lives nearby. The neighbor’s dog apparently got out of the house and went after the person. The caller reported that the dog did not bite but tried to. The owner of the animal also said that they saw the dog go toward the person and that they were yelling for the animal to stop, but then grabbed the dog and took it back into their home. Police noted in the call that they had not received any prior calls regarding the animal, but the caller asked that law enforcement document the incident in case there were any further problems with the dog. A warning was given to the dog’s owner.
