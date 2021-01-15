A Richville man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor last week.

Jesse Lee Olson, 39, appeared  in court Monday on four felony counts of criminal sexual misconduct, two first- and second-degree charges.

Prosecutors allege that Olson sexually assaulted a minor on either Jan. 5 or 6.

After police collected evidence, Olson was located and booked Jan. 7 into the Otter Tail County Jail, according to court documents.

