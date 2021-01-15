A Richville man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor last week.
Jesse Lee Olson, 39, appeared in court Monday on four felony counts of criminal sexual misconduct, two first- and second-degree charges.
Prosecutors allege that Olson sexually assaulted a minor on either Jan. 5 or 6.
After police collected evidence, Olson was located and booked Jan. 7 into the Otter Tail County Jail, according to court documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.