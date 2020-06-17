A 26-year-old Richville woman was injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident on County Highway 34 near Detroit Lakes according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Cassandra Kay Boll was eastbound on the Becker County highway when her 2012 Nissan Altima collided with a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Joseph Adam Crowell, 30, of Ponsford.
According to the State Patrol, Crowell had crossed the center line.
Both drivers received nonlife-threatening injuries and were transported to Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes.
The accident was reported at 11:51 p.m. Both drivers were belted. Alcohol was not involved.
