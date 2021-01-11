A couple living on Ridgewood Trail alerted the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday about a package they had received from China.
The package contained two different powders they had not ordered.
An officer found the return address was Jamaica, New York. The package had two plastic bags containing an unknown powder.
The Chinese writing said “model powder.”
They were advised to dispose of the bags.
