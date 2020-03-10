A dog-sitter watching pets for people out of town requested assistance Saturday when the key she had no longer opened the door.
The sitter had contacted three different locksmiths in an attempt to gain access but was unable to reach them.
The sitter later called the Fergus Falls Police Department after discovering she had been using the wrong key.
