A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office looking for assistance with obtaining a package Saturday.

The caller stated that they had ordered a package and accidentally sent it to their old address and other items that had been sent there have gone missing. The caller was concerned they could be arrested for going to the property to pick up the package. It was explained the property’s owner was deceased.

Law enforcement advised the caller to contact the sender and inform them of the mistake or contact the estate owners to get permission to retrieve the package from the property.

