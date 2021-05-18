The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a family driving southwest of Frazee on Monday near the intersection of Camp Cherith Road and Lake Six Road for a road rage incident.
The complainant reported that a person jumped out of a car with a trailer full of furniture, naked, and slammed their fist on the complainant’s vehicle’s hood. Sheriff’s deputies located the person involved on 520th Avenue, north of the incident location. The person involved said the complainant was driving aggressively with their high-beam lights on, and wanted to confront them about it. The complainant denied the driving behavior, said they were scared and they took off after the incident.
The complainant did not want to pursue the matter criminally at the time, and only wanted to have it documented. The sheriff’s office clarified the person involved was not naked, but was wearing boxer shorts.
